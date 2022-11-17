Wests Tigers chief speaks out on controversial decision to let ex-Super League star Jackson Hastings leave

WESTS Tigers chief executive Justin Pascoe has spoken out on the controversial decision to let former Super League star Jackson Hastings leave the club.

Hastings has signed a three-year deal with NRL rivals Newcastle Knights with the decision proving wholly unpopular with the Wests fanbase considering the fact that the ex-Wigan and Salford man helped the Tigers to three of their four victories in 2022.

Now though, Hastings has been shown the door and will join Newcastle immediately.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe, meanwhile, said Hastings’ exit was just one example of the ‘tough decisions’ that Wests will be making in a bid to improve in 2023.

“Not everyone will be happy with some of the decisions we make, but we do not apologise for these decisions,” he added.

“Our members and fans need to understand that every decision that is made is in the best interest of this club and changing the fortunes on the field.

“This was a good opportunity for Jackson to get a long-term deal playing in his preferred position at number seven.

“On behalf of Wests Tigers, I would like to wish Jackson the very best with his future and thank him for his efforts over the past 12 months.”

Hastings made a name for himself in Super League, helping both Salford Red Devils and the Wigan Warriors to Grand Finals in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

During his time in the UK, the 26-year-old enamoured himself to both sets of supporters for the way in which he played with his heart on his sleeve as well as overall skill and talent.

In doing so, Hastings earned a move back to the NRL for 2022.