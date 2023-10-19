Wests Tigers forward waiting for Castleford Tigers exit to sign with Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a rebuilding stage at present following their dismal 2023 Super League season.

The West Yorkshire club finished second bottom of the Super League table following just six wins all year, with head coaches Lee Radford, Andy Last and Danny Ward all taking the reins at one stage during the season.

Now, Craig Lingard has been appointed as head coach with new players such as Elie El-Zakhem, Nixon Putt and Josh Hodson all being brought in.

Castleford’s recruitment is almost complete, but one man who is waiting for the club to vacate a quota spot is Wests Tigers forward James Roumanos.

Earlier in the year, League Express revealed that Roumanos had been the subject of interest from the Tigers, but the club couldn’t bring him in before the August deadline.

The Tigers’ interest has persisted with Roumanos – a Lebanese international with 5 caps for his nation – set to sign a deal with Castleford once a quota player has been moved on, League Express can reveal.

That quota player is widely expected to be Albert Vete, with the club trying to find an option elsewhere for a season-long loan which would see the former Hull KR prop taken off of Castleford’s quota.

However, League Express understands that Vete has asked for another chance at The Jungle following a dismal first year with the club.

24-year-old Roumanos has yet to play a game for Wests Tigers since joining the club, but he did debut for the Manly Sea Eagles back in 2022.

