Five of the best signings from the 2023 Super League season as Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves stars stand out

NOW that the dust has settled on the 2023 Super League season, we can look back and reflect on what was a rollercoaster year.

With Wigan Warriors Grand Final winners, Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup victors and Wakefield Trinity relegated, it was perhaps a year like no other.

In the midst of it all were a number of influential recruits that were made ahead of the 2023 season. Here are five that stood out the most.

Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

No one can begrudge Paul Vaughan a space on this list considering just how influential he was for the Warrington Wolves in his first season at the Cheshire club. Leading from the front with some huge runs as well as staggering metres after contact, Vaughan was one of the main reasons for Warrington’s upturn in form at the start of the 2023 Super League season and then their mini-revival at the end. The former Canterbury Bulldogs star brought experience and leadership in abundance as well as big-game minutes to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Adam Keighran – Catalans Dragons

What a gem Adam Keighran turned out to be for the Catalans Dragons. The former Sydney Roosters man was superb with his boot, but he also deputised in the halves as well as the centres. Keighran’s utility value proved its worth to Steve McNamara, but his quality can also not be denied. At just 25 years of age, Keighran still has plenty of years left in him and he demonstrated just why he was thought of so highly at Sydney and previously the New Zealand Warriors and why the Wigan Warriors have signed him for 2024 and beyond.

Tom Opacic – Hull KR

Talk about hitting the ground running with his new side. Tom Opacic signed for Hull KR with a burgeoning reputation from his time in the NRL with the Parramatta Eels. A regular starter and a regular 8/10 each week, the Australian centre more than proved his worth in just his first season in East Yorkshire with some terrific defensive efforts as well as well-taken tries. Rovers have been successful in identifying overseas gems in recent seasons and Opacic is most definitely up there as one of the best.

Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

A position on this list could well have gone to Jake Wardle’s teammate Toby King following the latter’s superb run of form throughout the season. However, Wardle just pips King to the post here with his Grand Final performance earning him the Harry Sunderland Trophy following an impressive display in the 10-2 win over Catalans. Wardle has been a real mainstay of this Wigan side in 2023 and many of their good attacking sets saw the centre given good early ball to beat his opposite number. Signed from the Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2023, Wardle can achieve England status at the Warriors.

Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

If Leigh had had Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele in their squad towards the back end of the season then the Leopards may well have done more damage in the play-offs. As it was, Leigh went out of the end-of-season play-offs at the first time of asking. That being said, it would never overshadow what has been an incredible year for the Leopards with Hardaker very much playing a remarkable role in the rise of the Lancashire club. The 31-year-old brought a winning mentality to the Leigh Sports Village as well as a willingness to put his body on the line that proved vital in big games.

