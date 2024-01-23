Wests Tigers terminate David Nofoaluma contract as Super League clubs set to chase

WESTS TIGERS have terminated the contract of David Nofoaluma as Super League clubs are set to chase the winger.

It’s a bitter end to Nofoaluma’s Tigers career, with the veteran winger registering 100 tries in 192 games for the Concord club.

However, the 30-year-old was loaned out to the Melbourne Storm at the end of the 2022 NRL season before reportedly being told by new Wests head coach Benji Marshall that he wouldn’t play first-grade with the club again.

That led to Nofoaluma taking the alleged comments to the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) as the winger took legal advice over the issue.

He then refused to train with the Tigers which was seen as the first breach before arriving late to training after two weeks of talks between himself, Wests and the RLPA.

Now the Sydney Morning Herald has reported that a second breach has led to his termination, with the Australian publication reporting that Nofoaluma suffered a stomach problem last week before remaining untraceable for 48 hours.

“Wests Tigers has today released winger David Nofoaluma from the remaining two years of his playing contract,” the club wrote in a statement.

“The club and player have agreed to terminate the contract by mutual consent, effective immediately.

“Interim CEO Shane Richardson has thanked Nofoaluma for his services to Wests Tigers.

“We thank David for all that he has given to this club over the past decade,” said Richardson.

“We wish David all the very best with his future.”

Nofoaluma’s exit from Wests will no doubt prick the ears of Super League clubs, with the 30-year-old a try-scoring machine as well as a formidable carrier of the ball coming out of defence.

