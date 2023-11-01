“We’ve got to point the finger at IMG” – Ex-Sky Sports host questions unprecedented broadcast deal

FORMER Sky Sports host Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson has questioned the unprecedented broadcast deal that will see all Super League games broadcast on Sky Sports in 2024.

The sport signed a three-year deal with the major broadcaster last month to have all games televised, but Stevo has reservations, urging IMG to do more.

IMG, of course, are the new stakeholders in rugby league who signed a 12-year deal with the sport to ‘re-imagine’ it.

“Of course we’ve got to point the finger at IMG,” Stevo said on the Eddie and Stevo podcast.

“Now they’re coming in to make sure that we do get more finance – they are coming in to ensure that we get the game of rugby league back up to shall we say, top of the class in all sports, but it’s going to be very difficult. It’s going to maybe just hang in there.

“The only one thing that I find positive is that every single weekend every game will be shown somewhere on TV. Now that means that perhaps sponsorship may improve.”

Though every game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, Stevo also broached the idea that attendances could take a hit.

“If you realise that every single game is going to be on television, then you could have the opportunity – or should have the opportunity – to ensure that they pay extra for sponsorship,” Stevo continued.

“Coverage on the shirt, on the shorts, even on the socks. It will give them that ability.

“But, with every game being televised, does that mean that people will say, ‘well it’s raining outside I think I’ll just pay whatever they’re going to ask for, watch it on TV and not go to the game’. It’s a 50-50 isn’t it?”

There is certainly going to be a fine line that IMG needs to tread carefully.

