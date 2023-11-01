Riley Dean speaks out on Warrington Wolves exit ahead of NRL move

RILEY DEAN has taken to social media to speak on his Warrington Wolves exit ahead of his move to the NRL.

Dean will board a plane to Australia on Monday, League Express can reveal with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys on the horizon.

The 22-year-old has spent his entire playing career so far contracted to the Wolves, but has played just ten games with numerous spells on loan elsewhere.

Dean spent the majority of the 2023 season on loan at Featherstone Rovers before being recalled by Warrington halfway through the year.

The halfback then had a loan spell at Castleford Tigers where he played four times before returning to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Dean posted: “#1155. From joining the club at 14, fast forward all the years. Huge thanks to @WarringtonRLFC for everything and everyone involved from staff to best mates for life. Been a pleasure, but onto the next challenge and adventure.”

#1155 .From joining the club at 14, fast forward all the years. Huge thanks to @WarringtonRLFC for everything and everyone involved from staff to best mates for life. Been a pleasure, but onto the next challenge and adventure. https://t.co/QUBhBjNwby — Riley (@_rileydean1) November 1, 2023

