What Castleford Tigers’ proposed stadium redevelopment will feature after Super League club announces milestone

REDEVELOPMENT is seemingly the name of the game for Super League clubs at present in their quest to improve their facilities.

Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR have been at the forefront of such modernisation in recent years with Headingley and Craven Park looking every bit the Super League standard for redevelopment.

Wakefield Trinity have followed suit with their redevelopment looking classy after such rapid progress, whilst the Castleford Tigers are the next on the list to redevelop their old stadium.

The Jungle has been the home of the Tigers since 1926, with its tremendous atmosphere and game day experience being a constant throughout.

However, there is no denying that the Jungle needs a spruce up and, after potential stadium moves have fallen by the wayside, the Tigers have decided to redevelop instead.

Now the Castleford club has revealed that over 1,000 people have shown their support for the club’s planning application and that more people can still send letters of support.

Over 1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ people have now shown their support for the Tigers' planning application! The Axiom site is almost at 1,000 signatures so show your support for both applications by clicking below! Axiom ➡️ https://t.co/luziTd9Ei2 Tigers ➡️ https://t.co/fMrv6PsHnR#COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) January 16, 2023

Fans can support two applications – the Axiom site at Junction 32 and the new Jungle redevelopment.

On the Wakefield Council website, the application summary is informative about what the redevelopment means for the current Jungle stadium, with the project set to yield:

– The demolition of existing main (east) stand and replacement with new all-seater stand with associated corporate hospitality and entertainment facilities

– A new gym, club management facilities and offices as well as refurbished high ball skills and wrestling facility

– There will be provision of a fan zone as well resurfacing of car park and circulation areas

– Installation of 4G training pitch with floodlighting

– Selected refurbishment of Railway End (south stand) and refurbishment of Princess Street (west) as well as the Wheldon Road (north) stands including replacement cladding and associated infrastructure, drainage, landscaping and engineering works.

It is a massive project but one which will certainly look the part in the future.