What Jayden Nikorima, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate did to be sacked by Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS this morning announced the sacking of Jayden Nikorima, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate for a “highly unacceptable” incident.

As a result, all three had their contracts terminated with immediate effect, with a number of people asking the question: what was the “highly unacceptable” incident?

Now, it has been revealed by L’Independant that the the three players skipped training by pretending to be ill and instead attended a concert.

The French publication claims that on Saturday, June 29th, when they were supposed to attend a tea meeting, the trio claimed that they were ill and attended a concert instead.

The three stars also failed to attend the international game between France and England, with all Catalans players required to be present at the Stade Ernest Wallon.

As such, the Dragons hierarchy acted swiftly and terminated the contracts of Nikorima, Diakhate and Taukeiaho.

