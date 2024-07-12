Catalans Dragons terminate the contracts of three Super League stars following “highly unacceptable” incident

Following a disciplinary process, the Catalans Dragons have decided to terminate the contracts of three of their Players with immediate effect.

The players concerned are Siua Taukeiaho, Jayden Nikorima and Damel Diakhate.

The club stated: “All players were involved in an incident deemed to be highly unacceptable by the Club and contrary to the Club’s values.”

