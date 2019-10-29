What next for Cameron King?

Cameron King admits he hasn’t made a decision over his future ahead of next season.

The Featherstone Rovers hooker is back in Australia after an impressive year in the UK with the Championship club.

King scored 18 tries in 28 appearances for Rovers as they made a surprise charge for promotion, which saw them reach the Championship Grand Final.

His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with clubs in the UK and Australia both offering him deals for next season.

However, the 28-year-old has yet to decide his next move, though hopes to resolve his future soon.

“Things are probably taking a little longer than I’d hoped,” he said.

“But I do have options back in the UK and in Australia. It’s good to get back home and be talking to people and figure out what I want to do.

“I’ve been around friends and family and had a mental break from footy, but I’ve been assessing the options for next year, whether that be the Championship again, stepping up to Super League or coming back to Australia.”

Despite the lure of returning down under, King doesn’t have his heart fixed on a return.

“I really enjoyed my time in the UK this year and set it as a goal to do my best this year. I felt I had a really good year and took a lot of confidence from it. It’s been a pretty whirlwind year, I came back in the last week of January and jumped into round one.

“It’s been great for me. It’s been the most consistent footy I’ve played in a long time. I played a lot of back to back games. I was really happy with the year we had as a team and personally as well.

“My partner and I enjoyed the UK, it’s something completely different to what I experienced before. If something pops up and it’s the right choice for me and my family we’ll consider all options.

“I’m not worried, I’m talking to my manager, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season.”