Salford set to pursue Ikahihifo deal

Salford are set to ramp up their pursuit of Huddersfield forward Sebastine Ikahihifo this week.

The Red Devils are keen to sign the Kiwi forward and are set to hold talks with the Giants with a view to striking a deal.

Huddersfield have been keen to move their prop on for 12 months to free up salary cap space, with the 28-year-old among their top earners after signing a lucrative deal following his inclusion in the 2017 Dream Team.

Salford are not willing to pay the entirety of his salary, but with both clubs keen to make a deal come to fruition, there’s potential that they can come to an arrangement on the finances of the deal this week.

However, Salford’s interest in Jimmy Keinhorst has cooled.

League Express reported last week that the club was considering a move for the Hull Kingston Rovers utility, who has been told he’s free to find a new club.

But it’s understood the Red Devils have set their sights elsewhere and will not be pursuing a deal for the German international at the moment.