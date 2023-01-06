What they do now: ex-Warrington Wolves forward Ashton Sims following Super League stint

AFTER an illustrious career in the NRL, playing for the likes of the St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys, Ashton Sims signed for the Warrington Wolves.

Ahead of the 2015 Super League season, Sims was a big name on the new recruit list as Tony Smith saw inspiration from abroad.

90 appearances later and the Fijian international representative had a League Leaders’ Shield medal for his three-year spell, with Warrington going down in both the 2016 Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Finals.

A move to the Toronto Wolfpack beckoned for the powerful forward and he spent two seasons with the Canadian club, registering 50 appearances.

Known for his rugged style and the ability to inspire those around him, Sims proved a big hit at both Warrington and Toronto before the Fijian retired at the end of the 2019 season.

Following the end of his rugby league playing days, Sims returned to Australia where he is now the Football Operations Manager of the South Coast Group 7 junior and senior rugby league competitions in New South Wales.

In essence, Sims is giving back to the community that brought him through as a young kid, with the now 37-year-old beginning his career with the St George club back in 2003 after being snapped up from junior rugby league side, Gerringong Lions.

It’s fair to say that the 12-capped Fijian international will be a big hit in his coaching job after showing his tremendous leadership qualities towards the back end of his career in Super League and in the Championship.