Ranking the five best rugby league derbies to watch in 2023 in Super League and the Championship

THERE is nothing quite like a derby in rugby league to get the juices flowing ahead of what promises to be interesting seasons in Super League and the Championship.

One team will be relegated from the top flight with one being promoted from the second tier, whilst St Helens will be aiming for five successive Grand Final titles as Toulouse Olympique will want to bounce straight back after facing the drop in 2022.

In terms of derbies, there will be a number on show – including one incredibly tasty fixture to look forward to in the Championship. Here are the best five.

5. Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

It’s time to welcome back the Leigh Leopards to Super League for a fourth time, but this time it feels different. And the derby game against Wigan could certainly prove that. March 30 will be the day pencilled in for Leigh fans as they host the Warriors at the Leigh Sports Village before Wigan turn hosts on 28 July. With the likes of Zak Hardaker and Ricky Leutele in the Leopards’ ranks, Adrian Lam’s men can more than cause Matt Peet’s men trouble. However, this is the reigning Challenge Cup holders were are talking about.

4. Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos

With Bradford no longer in Super League, Leeds fans have focused on their rivalry with Castleford ever since – and what a number of results it has thrown up in recent seasons. Once the small-time rivals of their big-city neighbours, the Tigers destroyed that belief under previous head coach Daryl Powell before Rohan Smith was able to restore parity last season – including a nailbiting last-minute winner at Headingley. Now, the fixtures look even better on paper in 2023 as Castleford host Leeds on March 16 before the Rhinos return the favour on the last day of the season on September 22.

3. Bradford Bulls vs Keighley Cougars

Hopefully there won’t be any criticism of putting this tie in third considering the story of both clubs. Bradford will be aiming for Super League at the end of 2023 whilst Keighley won’t be aiming too far behind following an incredible promotion-winning campaign last season. One could say that the Cougars have caught up the Bulls both on and off the field which makes this fixture even more exciting. Watch out for March 26 when Keighley host Bradford and then again at the Summer Bash on May 28 before the Bulls host Keighley at Odsal on July 2.

2. Hull FC vs Hull KR

The Hull derby will have a more interesting twist than usual in 2023 as ex-Hull KR boss Tony Smith will be leading bitter rivals Hull FC after making the swap in 2022. New Rovers boss Willie Peters will also want to get to grips with his new players in time for the big occasion. Hull host the Robins on April 7 with KR returning the favour July 7. With a whole host of new recruits on both sides of the river, it really will be one of the more tasty affairs in recent years.

1. St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

There can only really be one winner after the success of both teams in 2022. Reigning Super League champions against the Challenge Cup holders makes this tie have an extra sting in 2023 whilst the story of Matt Peet against Paul Wellens is one that all rugby league fans will watch with intrigue. Wigan host Saints on April 7, whilst the reverse fixture sees the Warriors travel to Saints on June 9.