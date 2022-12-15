What they do now: Ex-Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards enforcer Gareth Hock

IT’S a name that used to strike fear into the hearts of his opponents, with Gareth Hock once being one of the greatest enforcers in Super League.

The 39-year-old began his career with the Wigan Warriors, debuting in 2003 and going on to make 193 appearances in 11 seasons at the DW Stadium.

Due to his good form, Hock earned four Great Britain call-ups in 2006 as well as five England caps during his time at Wigan.

Of course, in 2009, Hock was handed a two-year ban from the sport after testing positive for cocaine, but the Warriors stood by the rampaging prop and he returned in June 2012.

Hock spent a year with Wigan before being sent out on loan to the Widnes Vikings during the 2013 Super League season before enjoying a two-season spell at the Salford Red Devils and then three seasons with the Leigh Leopards between 2015 and 2017.

The aggressive prop made a move to Featherstone Rovers in 2018 before signing for the Barrow Raiders in 2019.

That being said, Hock didn’t play a game for the Cumbrian club and instead rejoined the Leigh Leopards that season.

The forward made six appearances for the Lancashire club, hanging his boots up in July 2019 following an illustrious career.

Now, Hock has since launched his own skip hire business alongside his father – named Warriors Skips – which offer two, four, six and eight-yard skips throughout Wigan and the surrounding area.

The skips are even adorned in Wigan’s traditional Cherry and White colours!