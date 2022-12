How many times Super League clubs will be broadcast on TV in 2023 – whether Sky Sports or Channel 4 – as Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors dominate

THE 2023 Super League season is set to be one of the most highly-anticipated yet.

With St Helens gunning for an unprecedented fifth Grand Final win a row, newly-promoted Leigh Leopards aiming to cause a stir and the likes of Hull FC, Hull KR, Saints and Wakefield Trinity changing their coaches, it promises to be a cracker.

Along the way, both Sky Sports and Channel 4 will be keeping audiences at home entertained with live games. But just how many times will each Super League club be on TV from the opening 15 rounds we know already?

Castleford Tigers – 7

February 26 – St Helens (H) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

March 10 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 16 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Wakefield Trinity (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 13 – Salford Red Devils (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 21 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Leeds Rhinos (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons – 5

March 9 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 25 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

May 5 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Wigan Warriors (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 3.45pm kick-off

Huddersfield Giants – 5

March 10 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 23 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off

June 4 – St Helens (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 2.45pm kick-off

June 10 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

Hull FC – 7

February 24 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 17 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 1 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports, 12.30pm kick-off

May 4 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Warrington Wolves (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

Hull KR – 7

February 18 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

March 24 – Wakefield Trinity (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 31 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports, 12.30pm kick-off

April 21 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Salford Red Devils (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 1.30pm kick-off

Leeds Rhinos – 10

February 16 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

February 24 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 3 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 16 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 25 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

March 31 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 9 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off

May 12 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 26 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Castleford Tigers (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 6pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards – 4

February 17 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 30 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 8 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports, 2.30pm kick-off

June 4 – Wakefield Trinity (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 12.30pm kick-off

Salford Red Devils – 6

February 17 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 2 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 8 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports, 2.30pm kick-off

April 13 – Castleford Tigers (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 13 – St Helens (A) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

June 3 – Hull KR (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 1.30pm kick-off

St Helens – 10

February 26 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

March 3 – Leeds Rhinos (H) Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 17 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 23 – Huddersfield Giants (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 7 – Wigan Warriors (A) – Sky Sports, 3pm kick-off

April 20 – Warrington Wolves (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 5 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 13 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

May 26 – Leeds Rhinos (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Huddersfield Giants (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 2.45pm kick-off

Wakefield Trinity – 4

March 24 – Hull KR (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 6 – Castleford Tigers (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 11 – Hull FC (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Leigh Leopards (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 12.30pm kick-off

Warrington Wolves – 8

February 16 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 2 – Salford Red Devils (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 1 – Hull FC (H) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

April 8 – Catalans Dragons (A) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

April 14 – Wigan Warriors (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 20 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 4 – Hull FC (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

June 10 – Huddersfield Giants (H) – Sky Sports, 5pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors – 10

February 18 – Hull KR (A) – Channel 4, 1pm kick-off

March 9 – Catalans Dragons (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

March 30 – Leigh Leopards (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

April 7 – St Helens (H) – Sky Sports, 3pm kick-off

April 14 – Warrington Wolves (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 4 – Hull FC (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 12 – Leeds Rhinos (H) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

May 25 – Hull KR (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

June 3 – Catalans Dragons (St James’ Park, Magic Weekend) – Sky Sports, 3.45pm kick-off

June 9 – St Helens (A) – Sky Sports, 8pm kick-off

After Round 15, dates and fixtures of those games to be broadcast on Sky and Channel 4 will be announced.