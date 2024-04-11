What Tony Smith and Adam Pearson have said about the Super League boss’ exit from Hull FC

TONY SMITH has paid tribute to Hull FC following his exit from the Super League club after a dismal start to the 2024 Super League season.

The Black and Whites are currently 11th in the table with just one win from seven league games to make it FC’s worst start to a season for 25 years.

As a result, Smith and FC have parted ways with the Australian veteran enduring a difficult 18 months at the helm at the MKM Stadium.

Hull FC Chairman, Adam Pearson, said: “On behalf of everyone associated with Hull FC, I would like to thank Tony and Stan for their contribution to the club during their time with the first team.

“They have worked tirelessly and it is disappointing to have had to come to this decision, but it is one I feel is right at this time. I wish them both well for the future.

“There will be further restructuring of the club in the coming days and we will update further in due course.”

Tony Smith, added: “I want to wish the club and all of the players well for the future.

“It is disappointing not to see the job through which was always going to be a challenging project and I was relishing the opportunity to see it through.

“I wish everyone at the club the best for the future.”

Stanley Gene has also left Hull as assistant coach whilst fellow assistant Simon Grix and head of emerging talent Francis Cummins have taken interim charge.

