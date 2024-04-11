Brad Dwyer finds permanent Super League home

LEIGH LEOPARDS have signed Brad Dwyer on a permanent deal on a two-year contract.

Dwyer, 31 later this month, has been in outstanding form for the Leopards in his five games so far while on loan from the Wolves.

His permanent signing makes him eligible to play for the Leopards in their Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull KR on Saturday.

Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Brad was initially signed as cover when Edwin Ipape was injured, and he’s shown what a class player he is in his spell so far with the club.

“Brad is an experienced, dynamic hooker who is already a fans’ favourite. When the opportunity came to make the deal a permanent one, we couldn’t miss the chance.”

Brad Dwyer said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. The boys have made me feel a part of it and I’ve loved coming into work every day.

“Massive thanks to the club for the opportunity and making me feel wanted. I’m looking forward to ripping in with the boys on Saturday.”

Wigan born Dwyer made his Super League debut with Warrington in 2012 and spent six years at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, scoring 16 tries in 88 games. Along with Leopards forward Jack Hughes, he was a member of the Wolves side defeated 12-10 by Hull FC in the 2016 Challenge Cup Final.

He also spent productive loan spells with Huddersfield Giants, Swinton Lions and London Broncos, furthering his experience and building his reputation.

He moved on for a five-year spell at Leeds, making 121 appearances for the Rhinos with 35 tries. He was a key member of the Rhinos’ side that defeated Salford Red Devils 17-16 in the 2020 Challenge Cup Final at Wembley when new Leopards’ team-mate Tom Briscoe was a try-scorer.

In 2018, while on loan at Featherstone Rovers, he equalled the Rovers’ club record by scoring six tries in a Championship game against Rochdale Hornets.

Last season Dwyer played for Hull FC before rejoining Warrington last autumn for a second spell.

