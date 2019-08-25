What’s Inside League Express: August 26th edition

The Challenge Cup has been and gone and as you can imagine, we’ve got you all covered when it comes to Cup fever in League Express, with plenty of reaction, opinions and news coming out of Wembley.
But we’ve got much more for you than that. With news from every club from up and down the lands. Here’s a taster, don’t forget you can get your online edition from Sunday evening at TotalRL.com/LE, or buy in stores from Monday.
- The early details from the 2020 calendar are starting to come out, including the start date, Challenge Cup dates and an update on the Easter weekend.
- Ian Watson speaks about talk linking him with the St Helens role.
- A big update on Tony Gigot’s future.
- Hull KR have made yet another signing for 2020. We reveal who.
- Some further details on stadium developments at Wakefield Trinity
- Interviews with Leeds’ Liam Sutcliffe, London’s Guy Armitage, recent Huddersfield recruit Chester Butler and new Hull FC signing Manu Ma’u.
- Martyn Sadler and Garry Schofield give their reaction to the Challenge Cup Final.
- RFL boss Ralph Rimmer praises RFL Patron and Chief Guest at Wembley, Prince Harry.
- And of course we have all the reaction from the victorious Warrington players from a scintillating Challenge Cup Final.