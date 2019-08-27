David Croft to be laid to rest today

THE funeral of former Hunslet player and director David Croft, who passed away on 14 August, will take place today (Tuesday 27 August) at Rawdon Crematorium, Leeds Road, Rawdon, Leeds LS19 6JP, at 3.00pm.

David Croft signed for Hunslet on 16 July 1964 and, several months later, was a member of the side that won the Yorkshire Senior Competition Cup, in the same season that the first team lost to Wigan in the classic 1964-65 Challenge Cup Final.

He made his first team debut at Headingley on 16 August 1965, in the pre-season Lazenby Cup clash with Leeds, and went on to make 15 appearances in a Hunslet career which ended in June 1969.

David Croft became a director in the 1980s when his son, David Jnr, played for the club. He also had a period as a director of Bradford Northern.