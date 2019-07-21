What’s Inside League Express: July 22nd edition

Here’s the lowdown!
- It’s semi-final weekend! We have pieces from the various camps, including Saints star Regan Grace.
- Derek Beaumont outlines his plans for Leigh following their spending spree and another player who will join in 2020.
- On Leigh, why didn’t Mitch Clark go to Wigan? We have that covered inside.
- An injury update on Halifax captain Scott Murrell after he was hospitalised at the weekend with a neck injury. Will he be fit for the semi-final?
- A swap deal was set to take place between two Super League clubs this week, only for it to collapse. We have the details.
- We speak to the West Wales Raiders, who registered their first win on Saturday for almost two years.
- Our editor Martyn Sadler congratulates Toronto Wolfpack on winning the Championship League Leaders’ Shield and he discusses the dilemma currently facing St Helens coach Justin Holbrook.
- Garry Schofield explains why he believes that Warrington’s Blake Austin shouldn’t be selected for England, and he explains why we can’t compare the international Rugby League and Cricket teams.
- Our Championship correspondent Gareth Walker speaks to Gareth Hock, who announced his retirement from Rugby League recently.
