Round-up: London beat Saints again, Leeds lose to Hull as Toronto win the League Leaders’ Shield

London Broncos moved level on points with Leeds and Hull Kingston Rovers following a 32-12 win over league leaders St Helens.

Matty Fleming scored twice against his former club to help secure London’s eighth league win of the season against a Saints side without several key stars in preparation for the Challenge Cup semi-final.

The Rhinos fell to a late, late 26-24 defeat to Hull FC to further deepened their problems. Leeds had overturned a 20-6 deficit to lead late on, but a late Ratu Naulago try and Marc Sneyd’s touchline conversion secure the Black and Whites their first win at Headingley in 12 years.

Salford kept their play-off hopes alive as they thrashed Catalans 40-14.

Tui Lolohea starred as he scored one and set several others up, while Kris Welham scored twice on his 300th league appearances.

The victory leaves Salford just two points off the play-offs, while Castleford went above Les Dracs into fifth spot with a 27-18 win over Warrington. James Clare, Greg Minikin, Jake Trueman and Egodo all scored for the Tigers.

In the Championship, Toronto secured the League Leaders’ Shield for the second year running after Anthony Mullally’s try secured a 24-19 win over Widnes. Bradford’s play-off hopes were dealt a big blow as Connor Robinson’s last-minute drop goal secured York a stunning 25-24 win over the Bulls, who are now three points adrift of the top five. There were also wins for Featherstone, Leigh and Swinton, while Dewsbury drew with Halifax.

Doncaster won 30-0 at North Wales in League 1, while Workington eased to victory at home to Keighley.