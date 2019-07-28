What’s Inside League Express: July 29th edition

With all four finalists for Wembley decided, the Women’s Challenge Cup winners crowned and so much more on and off the field, it’s been a busy week in the world of rugby league.
So what better way to both recap and look ahead to the new week than with the new edition of League Express? Out from around 9:30pm on Sunday evening via TotalRL.com/LE or the League Express app on your smart device, here’s what we’ve got in store this week:
- Speaking exclusively for the first time since his sacking from Leeds, David Furner lifts the lid to League Express on exactly what went wrong at Headingley, the state of the club and much more. It’s unmissable, Rhinos fans.
- There’s all the recap from a momentous day in Bolton, as St Helens and Warrington booked their place in the Challenge Cup final. Hear from Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick, who has a rallying cry for Warrington fans..
- ..while St Helens captain James Roby underlines just how important it is to get back to Wembley after a decade away.
- We reveal some great news for the Championship, with all this season’s play-off matches due to be screened by Sky Sports.
- There may have been no Super League this week, but there’s still plenty happening. Find out which Castleford Tigers player is a target for London Broncos..
- ..while we’ll reveal the latest on Huddersfield’s pursuit of a frontline NRL half-back for the 2020 season and beyond.
- There’s an update on recruitment at Wakefield – as well as significant news on the fitness of star man David Fifita.
- We’ve got all the latest on Bradford Bulls, following a week of rumour and speculation over their financial situation once again.
- Wigan secure a huge coup in the shape of George Burgess. The deal has been done and our editor Martyn Sadler gives his reaction.
- ..meanwhile, there’s news of an outside back in the Championship who is attracting the interest of Hull KR.