Premium: Furner breaks his silence on Leeds departure in exclusive interview

Former Leeds Rhinos coach David Furner will head home to Australia on Monday after reaching an agreement last week on a severance deal from the club, following his departure from Headingley in May.

And, speaking exclusively to League Express – and publicly for the first time since his departure from the Super League club – Furner has lifted the lid on where he may go next, the club he has left behind and his thoughts on being sacked just months into the job at the Rhinos.

