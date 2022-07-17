Warrington Wolves star Gareth Widdop battling to play again this season

Gareth Widdop could yet play again for Warrington Wolves this season, though Daryl Powell admits the prospect is unlikely.

The key spine player dislocated his shoulder in Wire’s recent Magic Weekend victory over Catalans Dragons.

Warrington initially believed that the season was over for England international Widdop, who is out of contract at the end of the year and has been linked with a move to Castleford Tigers for 2023.

But the injury is not quite as bad as first feared and he could yet feature again, especially if Warrington manage to produce a late resurgence to reach the play-offs.

“The prognosis is six weeks,” said Powell, who revealed it was the fourth time Widdop had dislocated the shoulder.

“You get towards the back end of the season and I’m not sure whether he would be available then but, for him as a bloke and a player, it’s pretty good news. It could have been much worse.”

Widdop’s absence is a big blow for the final rounds of the season, but Powell believes they have the quality – and flexibility – in the squad to cope.

“Josh Thewlis’ ability to play at fullback gives us an option there,” he said.

“Stef was really good (at fullback at Magic, when) Riley Dean got the nod at half. We’ve got some options in there.

“Connor Wrench is in and around it too. He gives us real flexibility, and Greg Minikin too. I think we’re fine.”

Powell played Thewlis and Dean in last week’s defeat to Castleford, but will have to do without the latter for Friday’s home clash with Hull KR after he failed a head injury assessment at the Jungle.

