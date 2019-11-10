 Posted in League Express, News

What’s Inside League Express: November 11th

   November 10, 2019

Lions, Bulls, Rhinos and more feature prominently in this week’s League Express.

Here’s what we’ve got.

  • It’s been another interesting week in the life of Bradford Bulls. We’ve got the latest.
  • Could this year’s Summer Bash have one less game than usual?
  • An update on Leeds’ pursuit of Matt Prior.
  • Warrington respond to reports Ben Murdoch-Masila could be set to leave the club.
  • Robert Elstone is among those to react to the historic signing of Sonny Bill Williams.
  • Joe Cator and James Clare are among those interviewed.

