What’s Inside League Express: October 7th edition

It’s been one of the most significant weeks in rugby league’s recent history: both on and off the field.
And there is no better way to both recap on what’s happened, as well as look forward – with the latest big, breaking news in between – than with the new issue of League Express.
Available to read via Pocketmags or the League Express app from around 9pm on Sunday night, here’s what’s in store:
- It’s been another eventful week at Bradford. We’ll bring you the latest on their pensions situation, the identity of their new owners – including a VERY familiar face who won’t like being revealed..
- ..plus there’s an update on their finances and their battle to get out of special measures. We’ll reveal new details about what the Bulls need to do.
- We told you last week that Magic was returning to Newcastle in 2020. Now we’ll reveal another big development for the 2020 calendar that was voted through at last week’s Super League meeting.
- Want some transfer news? Good – because we’ve got plenty. We’ll tell you which free agent Wakefield Trinity are in talks with.
- Meanwhile, we’ll reveal the Castleford player who is set to meet another Super League club this week regarding a potential move away.
- Which Super League club has entered the fray for London half-back James Cunningham? We’ll tell you this week.
- There’s all the fallout and news from Sunday night’s Man of Steel awards – including all the winners of all the big prizes.
- Toronto CEO Bob Hunter speaks exclusively with us – and he’s got some strong words for the Wolfpack’s critics after promotion: as well as an interesting insight into a new country they could take a home game in 2020.
- There’s, of course, all the build-up to Saturday’s Grand Final: including an interview with Salford’s Ian Blease, who reveals the financial benefits the Red Devils will pocket from reaching Old Trafford.