Former Wakefield director Chris Brereton heading consortium taking over Bradford

The former Wakefield Trinity director Chris Brereton is heading up a consortium leading a takeover of Championship side Bradford Bulls.

The Championship side announced on Sunday that they had conditionally entered into an agreement for the club, which will see Andrew Chalmers vacate his role as director of the Bulls.

Chalmers said the individual heading up the UK investor group is ‘well known in rugby league circles having last served as a Director and owner in the Super League”.

That led many fans to speculate over whether Marwan Koukash was the man responsible – but League Express can confirm that it is in fact Brereton, who was the second-highest shareholder at Trinity prior to his departure from the Super League club.

Brereton led a takeover of Wakefield in 2013 alongside Michael Carter, who remains at Belle Vue as the club’s CEO.

More news on this story – including further details on the Bulls’ financial situation – will be in tonight’s issue of League Express.