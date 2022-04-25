What’s inside Rugby League World – Issue 472 (May 2022)

The latest issue of Rugby League World (No. 472, May 2022) is out on Friday, 29th April.

Inside, cover star Joe Westerman talks openly about Castleford’s Challenge Cup defeat to Hull KR, while we also look into the sporting family connections of Salford’s Jack Ormondroyd, and review the historic Super League derby between Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in Perpignan.

Huddersfield Giants and Ireland star Oliver Roberts answers your questions in our latest Quickfire Q & A.

Beyond the top tier, we catch up with Barrow’s Tee Ritson, Lachlan Walmsley at Halifax and Dewsbury Rams veteran Paul Sykes, and Gav Rodden tells us about how things are going in North Wales.

We hear from the netball international who has switched to women’s rugby league with Warrington, and former Super League star Ben Jeffries talks about his latest role coaching the Papua New Guinea Orchids.

