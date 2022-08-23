What’s inside the new Rugby League World – Issue 476 (Sept ’22)

How many times have we heard it said that rugby league is a family game?

Now we can add that Rugby League World is a family magazine, especially if the latest issue out this Friday (26th Aug) is anything to go by.

Cover stars and partners Ken Sio and Victoria Kini not only live and work together, but they are both playing a role in making sure Salford Red Devils are the talk of the town in both the men’s and the women’s game.

But it’s not just one couple keeping the family links going. The generational gap is covered too with Bradford’s George Flanagan Senior and Junior reflecting on the special moment they took to the field together earlier this year.

Away from the family ties, Hull FC’s Mitieli Vulikijapani flies the forces and Fijian flags and Wakefield’s Lewis Murphy reflects on his rise to the first team in 2022.

Away from Super League, Rochdale’s Rangi Chase talks candidly about his past troubles and why the Hornets have given him his love for the game back.

York City Knights’ England international Olivia Wood hopes her fellow countrywomen can follow in footsteps of soccer’s Lionesses and lift a trophy on home soil in 2022.

While World Cup preparations continue, with details of the PDRL tournament now announced, we take a trip to the North East to discover the history of the game in the city which will kick off the tournament in October.

All of that plus the usual international coverage from Australia, France and Wales and much more.

We also have a competition to win copies of the new book ‘Rugby League: On This Day’.

