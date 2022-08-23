Hull FC confirm Brad Dwyer signing from Leeds Rhinos plus two contract extensions

Hull FC have signed hooker Brad Dwyer from Leeds Rhinos on a one-year deal.

Danny Houghton and Joe Lovodua have also signed contract extensions for the 2023 season to complete Hull’s options at nine next term.

Dwyer has made over 200 appearances in the game, most in Super League for Warrington Wolves and Leeds.

The 29-year-old will join Hull when his current Rhinos deal expires at the end of this season.

“I’m really excited to be coming over and playing for Hull next season,” said Dwyer.

“Playing off the back of the pack that Hull has was a big draw for me. I think it’ll suit me down to the ground.”

Meanwhile, veteran Houghton has triggered his option to continue yet another year, having already played over 400 games for the club.

“It’s an honour to represent my hometown club, so to be going around for a 17th season is something I can be really proud of,” said Houghton.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have played so many games for the club and I’m excited to continue my journey here for another year.”

Fiji international Lovodua will also be sticking around for 2023 after an impressive first season at Hull.

“I am so grateful to the club for giving me a chance to represent them in Super League and I couldn’t have asked for anything more from them in my first season here,” said Lovodua.