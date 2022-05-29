What’s inside this week’s League Express (Cup Final edition) – Mon 30th May 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

Report, pictures and reaction from the Betfred Challenge Cup Final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors.

Reports, pictures and reaction from the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final between Featherstone Rovers and Leigh Centurions.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Editor Martyn Sadler reflects on a thrilling afternoon of Rugby League at Tottenham.

Garry Schofield offers his thoughts on the Cup Final and also asks can the Red Devils get the backing they deserve?

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Obituary: Les Dyl.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features the man of many clubs, Norman Turley.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop