What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 1st Nov 2021

   31/10/2021

Inside this week’s issue:

  • Coverage of the Wheelchair Rugby League international between Wales and Scotland.
  • A review of the new signings and departures across all 12 Super League clubs ahead of the 2022 season.
  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler chats to Gary Hetherington about 25 years at the helm at Leeds Rhinos.
  • Garry Schofield challenges the views of Wigan Chairman Ian Lenagan on the current state of the game and adds his thoughts on the concussion debate.
  • Gareth Walker picks out six head-turning signings made in the Betfred Championship so far.is week’s League.
  • A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
  • The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
  • The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
  • Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Hull FC.
  • Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Welsh icon and a Rugby League evangelist Mike Nicholas

Plus much more, as always.

  

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop