What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 1st Nov 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Coverage of the Wheelchair Rugby League international between Wales and Scotland.

A review of the new signings and departures across all 12 Super League clubs ahead of the 2022 season.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler chats to Gary Hetherington about 25 years at the helm at Leeds Rhinos.

Garry Schofield challenges the views of Wigan Chairman Ian Lenagan on the current state of the game and adds his thoughts on the concussion debate.

Gareth Walker picks out six head-turning signings made in the Betfred Championship so far.is week’s League.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Hull FC.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Welsh icon and a Rugby League evangelist Mike Nicholas

Plus much more, as always.

