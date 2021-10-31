What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 1st Nov 2021

Inside this week’s issue:
- Coverage of the Wheelchair Rugby League international between Wales and Scotland.
- A review of the new signings and departures across all 12 Super League clubs ahead of the 2022 season.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler chats to Gary Hetherington about 25 years at the helm at Leeds Rhinos.
- Garry Schofield challenges the views of Wigan Chairman Ian Lenagan on the current state of the game and adds his thoughts on the concussion debate.
- Gareth Walker picks out six head-turning signings made in the Betfred Championship so far.is week’s League.
- A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Hull FC.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Welsh icon and a Rugby League evangelist Mike Nicholas
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop