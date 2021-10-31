World Club Challenge unlikely to happen

The fixture list for the new Betfred Super League season is set to be officially revealed on Thursday 25 November.

The season will begin in mid-February and will include 27 rounds of fixtures, incorporating four ‘loop’ games and a Magic Weekend, with the Grand Final likely to be played on the final weekend of September, in order to give the home nations’ coaches time to prepare for next year’s World Cup tournament.

There will, however, be several weeks in which fixtures will be doubled up, probably on Fridays and Mondays to accommodate 27 matches. Those games could take place on Bank Holiday Mondays although they may also include some other dates too.

But one fixture that appears unlikely to happen is the World Club Challenge, which next year would involve St Helens and Penrith Panthers.

League Express understands that no discussions have taken place between the clubs or Super League and the NRL about staging the game.

“We don’t know for sure – nothing has been discussed yet – but it’s probably doubtful,” a source told League Express.

The World Club Challenge was last contested in 2020, when Sydney Roosters defeated St Helens 20-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on 22 February in front of 16,108 spectators to win the title for the fifth time.

