What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 22nd Nov 21

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Fixture pullout for the revised Rugby League World Cup 2021 tournament including the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions.

Editor Martyn Sadler considers whether the postponement of the World Cup to 2022 has actually done the sport a favour.

Gareth Walker relishes the prospect of some big names in the Betfred Championship next season.

Garry Schofield is delighted to see the World Cup schedule for next year and has a few thoughts on Adrian Lam’s arrival at Leigh Centurions.

A round up of the action and results from the French domestic league.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

An interview with Sylvain Houles who is confident Toulouse can be competitive in Super League.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos.

An interview with Kevin Sinfield about his most ambitious challenge yet for his mate Rob Burrow

