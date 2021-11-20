Leigh sign Brand on permanent contract

Leigh Centurions have confirmed that Keanan Brand has joined the club on a permanent basis following his release from Warrington Wolves.

Brand, 22, spent the 2021 season with the Centurions on a season-long loan from the Wolves and, playing fullback, centre and wing, scored one try in 13 appearances.

Leigh Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Keanan went down really well with everyone at the club last season, including the faithful fans. I have heard plenty of good things about him. He will add quality and depth to the playing squad with his experience of playing in the outside backs in both Super League and the Championship.”

Keanan Brand said: “It is great to be back at the club. After my start at Widnes Vikings, I moved to Warrington, but my opportunities to play were rare, so I jumped at the chance to come here this season. The fans are something else; they get right behind you throughout the game.”

Brand, 22, hails from Ormskirk and joined Widnes Vikings from Wigan St Patricks, making his Super League debut as a teenager in 2018. In all, he played 33 games for the Vikings, scoring eight tries before his move to Warrington.

He played for the Vikings in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final against Sheffield Eagles at Wembley in 2019 alongside recent Centurions signing Jayden Hatton and later that season was nominated for Championship young player of the year.