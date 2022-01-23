What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 24th Jan 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Reports from the all latest pre-season friendly fixtures.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the start of the new Betfred Championship season and ponders who will coach the Combined Nations All Stars on their return in 2022.

Gareth Walker hears an impassioned plea from one of the sport’s top stars.

Garry Schofield pays tribute to the work done at York City Knights by the outgoing Chairman Jon Flatman and continues his Super League predictions for 2022.

Super League club previews for Catalans Dragons, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity.

Fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Super League.

Betfred Challenge Cup Second Round Preview.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Graham Lowe, the Kiwi mastermind who revitalised Wigan.

Plus much more, as always.

