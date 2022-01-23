Wakefield Trinity chairman hails ‘important step’ as stadium redevelopment moves closer

Wakefield Trinity could be playing out of a partial building site over the next few years – and popular prop-forward Tinirau Arona wants to be around to see the work on their stadium progress, while Trinity have received another boost in their bid to redevelop their historic home.

It’s been announced that planning applications in respect of both the Be Well Support Stadium and Plot 8 at Newmarket, which holds the key to a large chunk of funding, have not been called in by the Secretary of State.

That means the club can push forward in finalising a Section 106 agreement on the site at Newmarket, which had originally been earmarked for a new stadium.

Funding for the £12 million project will also come via Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund.

“This is another important step on our redevelopment journey,” said Trinity Chairman John Minards.

It’s hoped the first phase of work, the demolition of the East Stand, which dates back to the 1950s, and its replacement by a 2,507-seat construction with associated facilities, can start in mid-April.

Cook Islands international Arona, who moved from Cronulla Sharks in 2016 and has made 130 Super League appearances for Wakefield, is going into the final year of his current contract.

But the 32-year-old says he would be open to staying.

“I am looking forward to enjoying the season more than anything,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

“I know when I’m happy I play good rugby. It’s been a real quality pre-season. I am feeling confident.

“When I was younger, I used to stress out a lot when it came to the last year of a deal.

“But with my age and experience now I know it’s about living in the moment and just looking forward to playing good rugby every weekend.

“The rest will take care of itself. I’ve got a good agent I trust and, with him doing what he does behind the scenes, I don’t need to worry.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.