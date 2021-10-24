What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 25th Oct 2021

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Men and Women’s France v England internationals in Perpignan, plus Jamaica v Scotland.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler contemplates Brian McDermott’s potential impact at Featherstone, the possibility of a French referee in Super League and other topical issues.

Garry Schofield assesses England’s performance against France and contemplates a political career after meeting a well known face from the House of Commons!

Gareth Walker talks to new Oldham coach Stuart Littler about his aims for the club.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Huddersfield Giants.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features St Helens great Tommy Bishop.

Plus much more, as always.

