What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 25th Oct 2021

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the Men and Women’s France v England internationals in Perpignan, plus Jamaica v Scotland.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler contemplates Brian McDermott’s potential impact at Featherstone, the possibility of a French referee in Super League and other topical issues.
- Garry Schofield assesses England’s performance against France and contemplates a political career after meeting a well known face from the House of Commons!
- Gareth Walker talks to new Oldham coach Stuart Littler about his aims for the club.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 continues with Huddersfield Giants.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features St Helens great Tommy Bishop.
Plus much more, as always.
The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop