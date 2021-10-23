England get the double in Perpignan

England won both of today’s international clashes against Perpignan today, with the England Women opening the double-header with a 40-4 victory against the French Women’s team, before the England Men’s team defeated France 30-10.

From an England point of view, the two games followed quite different patterns, with the French women holding England out in the first 20 minutes before England took a firm grip on the game to run out convincing winners, helped by two tries for Emily Rudge.

In contrast, the England Men were 20-0 ahead after 18 minutes, with four tries from Liam Farrell, Tom Davies, Tommy Makinson and John Bateman, with Jordan Abdull converting two of those tries.

At that point the French looked destined for a heavy defeat, but they steadied and eventually started to fight back with debutant Corentin le Cam scoring their first try early in the second half.

Mark Kheirallah appeared to have scored a brilliant try after great work by Paul Seguier, but video-referee ruled the try out for obstruction by le Cam on Jonny Lomax.

With eight minutes remaining Makinson scored his second try to secure victory for England, but the French replied through Justin Sangaré before Bateman’s final try three minutes from time, after superb offloads by Alex Walmsley and Mike Cooper, completed the scoring.

France: Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse), Morgan Escaré (Salford Red Devils), Mathieu Jussaume (Toulouse), Matthieu Laguerre (Catalans), Fouad Yaha (Catalans), Arthur Mourgue (Catalans), Tony Gigot (Toulouse), Romain Navarrete (Toulouse), Anthony Marion (Toulouse), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans), Benjamin Jullien (Catalans), Paul Seguier (Catalans), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans); Subs from: Eloi Pelissier, Maxime Puech, Justin Sangare (all Toulouse Olympique), Corentin Le Cam.

Tries: Le Cam (46), Sangaré (75)

Goals: Kheirallah 1/2

England: Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Jonny Lomax (St Helens), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors, Capt), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles (St Helens); Interchanges: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves); Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos); Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos); Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves).

Tries: Farrell (4), Davies (10), Makinson (14, 72), Bateman (18, 78)

Goals: Abdull 3/6