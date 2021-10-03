What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 4th Oct 21

Inside this week’s issue:
- Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 playoffs, plus Australia’s NRL Grand Final.
- News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
- Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to three intriguing Grand Finals next weekend.
- Garry Schofield reflects on the success of Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique this season.
- Gareth Walker looks ahead to the Betfred Championship promotion decider between Toulouse and Featherstone.
- Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.
- The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
- The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
- An interview with Toulouse Olympique chairman Cedric Garcia on the club’s ambitious plans for the future.
- Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 kicks off with Leigh Centurions.
- Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Peter Roe.
Plus much more, as always.
