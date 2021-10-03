What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 4th Oct 21

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1 playoffs, plus Australia’s NRL Grand Final.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to three intriguing Grand Finals next weekend.

Garry Schofield reflects on the success of Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique this season.

Gareth Walker looks ahead to the Betfred Championship promotion decider between Toulouse and Featherstone.

Coverage of all the action from the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

An interview with Toulouse Olympique chairman Cedric Garcia on the club’s ambitious plans for the future.

Our series of club by club Super League Reviews for 2021 kicks off with Leigh Centurions.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Peter Roe.

Plus much more, as always.

