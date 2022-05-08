What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 9th May 22

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the Betfred Challenge Cup semi finals, League One and the NRL.

Report and pictures from the Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

Editor Martyn Sadler considers the impact of Saturday’s triple header at Elland Road.

Garry Schofield is pleased to see that two British coaches will oversee the teams that will contest the Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Shane Webcke, the Aussie Great who loved England.

Plus much more, as always.

