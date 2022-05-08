Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook reflects on ‘bitter pill to swallow’ for St Helens in Challenge Cup exit

Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook says that it was just “the bounce of the ball” that let his team down at Elland Road in the Challenge Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Saints fought back from 14-0 down at half-time to lead late in the game, before a Liam Marshall try after he picked up a loose ball sealed victory for Wigan.

“We made some mistakes and they were suddenly 14-0 up,” said McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

“They’re a good team and you don’t want to give them a start like that.

“In the second half we did everything right to win the game, but it was just the bounce of the ball when they scored and then it’s gone.

“It’s disappointing because it’s our trophy at the moment and now we can’t retain it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we have to crack on.

“The beauty of our game is that we play next week.”

The prop and fellow frontrower Ignatius Paasi came on in the second half and helped St Helens regain momentum.

The 2021 Cup winners scored three tries in ten minutes to stun the Warriors, but ultimately it was not enough.

“Woolfy told us to go out and get the game back to within our grip,” he said.

“We’ve got a fantastic starting front row and the beauty is he can put me and Iggy on to keep the ruck going. We did that well and got us back in the game. But the bounce of the ball, the flick of the coin, and it’s gone.

“Woolfy’s not really a kicking shoes and throwing hairdryers type of coach, he’s calm and collected. As the leaders in the squad, they all said what we needed to do and we laid down the perfect blueprint.

“The second half was what we should have started in the first, but we didn’t. I don’t know whether it was down to nerves.

“It’s the Challenge Cup semi-final, so we know it’s a knockout and people are going to be nervous. It’s hard to take.”

McCarthy-Scarsbrook defended Jonny Lomax, who carried a bicep injury into the game.

“Jonny has been outstanding this year for us,” he said.

“He was blaming himself for that, but it’s not his fault. It’s a team sport. We win together and we lose together. I know this will make Jonny stronger.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.