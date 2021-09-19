What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 20th Sept 21

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League, Championship and League 1, plus Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler looks ahead to the play-offs and wonders if a new name on the Super League trophy is possible.

Garry Schofield reacts to Castleford’s home defeat to Warrington Wolves last Thursday night and also asks if changes at London Broncos have jeopardised their future Super League chances.

Gareth Walker reflects on Barrow Raiders’ promotion campaign with coach Paul Crarey.

Coverage of all the action from the Women’s Super League and the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

An interview with Rugby League legend Shaun Edwards, who is now living in France and supporting Catalans Dragons!

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop