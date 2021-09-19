Catalans’ anxious wait for Tomkins

Catalans Dragons are awaiting medical scans on a knee injury for star fullback Sam Tomkins, who asked to leave the pitch during the first-half of Friday night’s 12-8 defeat at Wigan Warriors.

Tomkins felt pain in his left knee and, although his withdrawal was labelled “precautionary” by Catalans coaching staff, he will have hospital examinations today (Monday) to assess the extent of any damage.

Coach Steve McNamara told League Express, “Obviously the injury to Sam is something we will have to look at and he will have the usual scans early this week to see how his knee is.

“He felt something and he took himself off the field straight away. Sam’s pretty experienced like that and while there is clearly a concern for us and for him, we won’t know the full extent of it for a couple of days and hopefully any damage has been minimised.”

McNamara said his squad is prepared for “every eventuality”, although the loss of Tomkins would be a major blow to the Dragons’ hopes of progressing to this year’s Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The coach added, “Hopefully, if he’s right and ready to play then he will, but if he isn’t then that’s just part of Rugby League.

“We will prepare accordingly once we know more.”

In other news from Stade Brutus, there was support for centre Samisoni Langi, who last week sent a personal apology to Wakefield Trinity after changing his mind on a deal to join the Yorkshire club next season.

Coach McNamara said, “Samisoni’s future has not been announced yet, but reading between the lines you can probably see where he wants to be next year.

“You won’t get many more people as honest and open as Samisoni and by his own admission he feels he made a mistake, and career-wise his gut feeling is that it was the wrong decision.

“It’s difficult for players, there are all sorts of emotions at play with these decisions. He’s done the right thing and he can now move on for the rest of the season with us.”

The only other first-team player without a deal with the Dragons for next season is Michael McIlorum, but McNamara said there would be an announcement “very soon” about the 33-year-old hooker’s future.

