When every Super League club visits London Broncos and Catalans Dragons

THE 2024 Super League fixtures have been released and for many fans of top flight clubs, looking out for away trips to Catalans Dragons and London Broncos will form a key part of the analysis.

Making a holiday out of an away fixture in Perpignan has become customary for many Super League fans whilst they will also be able to venture into the capital with the presence of London.

Here is when every Super League club will travel to London and Catalans.

London Broncos

Round 2 – Catalans Dragons – Friday, February 23

Round 4 – Wigan Warriors – Saturday, March 9

Round 5 – Warrington Wolves – Sunday, March 17

Round 6 – Huddersfield Giants – Sunday, March 31

Round 8 – Salford Red Devils – Sunday, April 21

Round 11 – Hull FC – Sunday, May 12

Round 12 – Hull KR – Sunday, May 26

Round 14 – St Helens – Sunday, June 16

Round 17 – Castleford Tigers – Friday, July 12

Round 20 – Catalans Dragons – Sunday, August 4

Round 21 – Warrington Wolves – Sunday, August 11

Round 23 – Leigh Leopards – Sunday, August 25

Round 24 – Leeds Rhinos – Sunday, September 1

Catalans Dragons

Round 1 – Warrington Wolves – Saturday, February 17

Round 4 – Hull FC – Saturday, March 9

Round 5 – Castleford Tigers – Saturday, March 16

Round 7 – St Helens – Saturday, April 6

Round 8 – Hull KR – Saturday, April 20

Round 11 – Leeds Rhinos – Saturday, May 11

Round 12 – Warrington Wolves – Saturday, May 25

Round 14 – Leigh Leopards – Saturday, June 15

Round 15 – Huddersfield Giants – Saturday, June 22

Round 17 – Salford Red Devils – Saturday, July 13

Round 19 – Hull FC – Saturday, July 27

Round 24 – Wigan Warriors – Saturday, August 31

Round 26 – London Broncos – Saturday, September 14

