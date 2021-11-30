When every team will enter the Challenge Cup in 2022

The dates have been revealed for every round of the 2022 Challenge Cup, along with all the teams who will be taking part.

A total of 63 clubs will compete for the famous trophy, from the 28 amateur clubs entering in the first round through to 10 League 1 teams (minus Cornwall), all 14 Championship outfits, and 11 Super League sides (minus Toulouse Olympique).

The aim is to reach the final on 28th May which will be held, in a break from tradition, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead of Wembley.

Here are the dates for every round of next year’s competition and when each club will enter…

First Round (14 ties) – January 15-16

Entrants: Army, Bentley, Bridgend Blue Bulls, Edinburgh Eagles, Ellenborough Rangers, Featherstone Lions, Galway Tribesmen, Great Britain Police, Hunslet Club Parkside, Jarrow Vikings, Leigh Miners Rangers, Lock Lane, London Chargers, Milford, Navy, Orrell St James, Pilkington Recs, RAF, Rochdale Mayfield, Siddal, Stanningley, Thatto Heath Crusaders, Thornhill Trojans, Upton, West Hull, Wests Warriors, Wigan St Patricks, York Acorn.

Second Round (12 ties) – January 29-30

Entrants: Doncaster, Hunslet, Keighley Cougars, London Skolars, Midlands Hurricanes, North Wales Crusaders, Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions, West Wales Raiders.

Third Round (6 ties) – February 12-13

Fourth Round (10 ties) – February 26-27

Entrants: Barrow Raiders, Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers, Leigh Centurions, London Broncos, Newcastle Thunder, Sheffield Eagles, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings, Workington Town, York City Knights.

Fifth Round (5 ties) – March 12-13

Sixth Round (8 ties) – March 26-27

Entrants: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers, Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Toulouse Olympique, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors.

Quarter Finals – April 9-10

Semi Finals – May 7-8

Final 2022 – May 28