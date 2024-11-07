When Super League, Championship and League One fixtures will be announced

THE 2025 season is firmly in the sights of rugby league fans and clubs as everyone gears up for another year of entertainment.

Here is the schedule below of forthcoming announcements relating to the 2025 season.

Betfred Super League fixtures

These will be released at 8am on Thursday November 21.

Clubs will announce their first home fixture on the evening of Wednesday November 20.

Betfred Championship and League One fixtures

These will be released at 6pm on Tuesday November 26.

Clubs will be able to announce their first home fixture from 8am (again, on Tuesday Nov 26).

Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures

These will be released at 2pm on Wednesday December 4.

Clubs will be able to announce their first home fixture from 8am (again, on Wednesday Dec 4).

