Ex-Bradford Bulls’ controversial owner set to play major role in NRL franchise bid

FORMER Bradford Bulls owner Andrew Chalmers is set to become the managing director of Christchurch-based Orcas ahead of their NRL franchise bid.

The Orcas’ bid is valued at $360 million with a “substantial licence fee” and the ability to raise a team soon after if the NRL accepts the bid, The Times has revealed.

The Orcas will play home games in the city’s new 30,000-capacity Te Kaha stadium and will also take matches to selected stadiums throughout New Zealand.

Rugby league legend Graham Lowe is at the head of a consortium which will be funded by a South Island-based group of private equity investors with a capital base of $60m.

The managing director will be businessman Andrew Chalmers, who was chairman of the New Zealand Rugby League and former owner of the Bradford Bulls club in England.

Chalmers was involved in the move away from Odsal to Dewsbury Rams in August 2019 and he was at the helm when the Bulls were placed into special measures.

Chalmers told The Times: “This bid makes sense for everyone. It will bring new markets, new growth, new revenue, new spectators and new players to the sport of rugby league.

“The bid is fully funded and ready to go. We are ready and willing to pay a substantial licence fee to the NRL and make major infrastructure investments.

“We have access to a superb, brand-new stadium and well-advanced plans for world-class facilities. We have excellent staff lined up ready to go. All we need is the green light from the NRL.”

The bid team also includes former NRL chief financial officer Ed Farish, former Gold Coast Titans chief executive Michael Searle, former New Zealand representative player Phil Bergman, and former Canterbury Rugby League chairman Simon Doig.

Lowe believes that the Orcas will be competitive from the first day.

“We expect that from day one, we will be testing and challenging the best teams in the competition,” Lowe told The Times.

“We’ve got the staff and the expertise to put a competitive team on the field in week one. Christchurch is a city that loves sport and loves winners.

“We’re sure they will get behind the Orcas and that new stadium will be a cauldron of support where visiting teams will find it very hard to pick up a win.”

