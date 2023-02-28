When the next Channel 4 Super League fixture will be broadcast

CHANNEL 4 has taken rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport back in 2022.

Along the way, 13 games have been broadcast so far (ten last year and three this season) with another seven set to be covered for the rest of the 2023 Super League season.

The three games in 2023 have seen St Helens take on Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge, Hull KR go head to head with the Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers hosting St Helens at the Jungle last weekend.

Fans of the Channel 4 broadcast will, however, have to wait until the end of March for the next live game as Leeds Rhinos take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday 25th March.

So far, Leeds have lost their two opening games against Warrington Wolves and Hull FC whilst Catalans have won both of their fixtures against Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards.

What both sides’ form looks like come Saturday 25 March remains to be seen but it promises to be a cracker at Headingley.

​Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons – 1.00pm

At the weekend, viewing figures for the broadcast average – from when the program came on at 12.30pm to when it went off – hit 239,000 which equated to a 3.3% audience share.

The match average itself was 286,000 which was a 4.0% audience share whilst the one-minute peak hit an impressive 396,000.