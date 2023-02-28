Oliver Gildart absent, Josh Reynolds and John Bateman latest as Jackson Hastings and Dom Young set to start

THE 2023 NRL season is set to kick off on Thursday and there are a host of former Super League players ready to take to the field.

Parramatta Eels go up against Melbourne Storm in what promises to be an entertaining affair with ex-Hull KR and Hull FC hooker Josh Hodgson starting at hooker for the Eels.

Melbourne storm signing Joe Chan, who excelled during his Super League career with Catalans Dragons, has been named amongst the Storm reserves.

As Newcastle Knights travel to the New Zealand Warriors, Jackson Hastings and Dom Young have been named in Adam O’Brien’sn starting line-up with ex-Castleford Tigers fullback Bailey Hodgson amongst the reserves.

Former Huddersfield Giants playmaker Jack Cogger will also be on the reserves for Penrith Panthers whilst Herbie Farnworth is starting in the centres for Brisbane Broncos.

As Manly Sea Eagles take on Canterbury Bulldogs, Luke Thompson will be out for around six months with a serious injury with ex-Hull FC man Josh Reynolds amongst the reserves.

John Bateman has not been selected for Wests Tigers against the Gold Coast Titans, but Elliott Whitehead and Danny Levi will start for Canberra Raiders in their clash against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Tom Burgess starts for the South Sydney Rabbitohs as they travel to Cronulla Sharks, however, there is no place for Oliver Gildart in The Dolphins’ clash against Sydney Roosters.